Mighty Corson Art Players Presents: A Sherlock Carol - Brandon

Dec 6, 2024 - Dec 15, 2024


Moriarty is dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery!

Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages!

SHOWTIMES: Dec 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th at 7:30pm; Dec 8th and 15th at 2:30pm
Tickets available on mightycorson.com or at the door.

"Mark Shanahan cleverly entwines Doyle's and Dickens's tropes until it feels like they were meant to coexist in the same pan-Victorian universe." - New Yorker

 

Fee: $25 Adults, $20 Students (with valid ID)


Location:   The Corson Playhouse
Map:   25993 482nd Ave, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-854-1951
Email:   info@mightycorson.com
Website:   http://www.mightycorson.com

All Dates:
Join the Mighty Corson Art Players as not-so-Tiny Tim Cratchit implores Sherlock Holmes to investigate the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge.

The Corson Playhouse
The Corson Playhouse 25993 25993 482nd Ave, Brandon, SD 57005

