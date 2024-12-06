Mighty Corson Art Players Presents: A Sherlock Carol - Brandon
Dec 6, 2024 - Dec 15, 2024
Moriarty is dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery!
Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages!
SHOWTIMES: Dec 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th at 7:30pm; Dec 8th and 15th at 2:30pm
Tickets available on mightycorson.com or at the door.
"Mark Shanahan cleverly entwines Doyle's and Dickens's tropes until it feels like they were meant to coexist in the same pan-Victorian universe." - New Yorker
Fee: $25 Adults, $20 Students (with valid ID)
|Location:
|The Corson Playhouse
|Map:
|25993 482nd Ave, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-854-1951
|Email:
|info@mightycorson.com
|Website:
|http://www.mightycorson.com
All Dates:
