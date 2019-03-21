Minnehaha County Abandoned Cemeteries - Sioux Falls

Mar 21, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Margaret Novak and members of the Minnehaha County Abandoned Cemeteries Board will present a power point talk on the past, present & future of the 16 abandoned cemeteries in Minnehaha County. They will share the assistance they receive through the County Commission and the years of dedicated volunteer hours they have spent caring for these hallowed grounds.

Would you thought of these places when the Ash Borer news broke? Do you have any idea how many old Ash trees have thrived in these places up until now? Do you realize the damage fallen trees can do to tombstones & fences? This is just one story of the maintenance required and then there are the countless personal stories that rest in these places. They cradle some of our earliest history and heroes.

Free talk, open to all.