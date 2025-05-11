Mother's Day Tours - Aberdeen
May 11, 2025
Celebrate Mother's Day with us at Thunder Road! For all you awesome mom's out there, you get a FREE attraction of your choice! This includes, Go-Karts, Mini Golf, Euro Bungy, or Laser Maze. We can't wait to celebrate with you!
|Location:
|Wylie Park
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
May 11, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.