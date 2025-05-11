Mother's Day Tours - Aberdeen

May 11, 2025

Celebrate Mother's Day with us at Thunder Road! For all you awesome mom's out there, you get a FREE attraction of your choice! This includes, Go-Karts, Mini Golf, Euro Bungy, or Laser Maze. We can't wait to celebrate with you!


Location:   Wylie Park
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Website:   https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

All Dates:
May 11, 2025

Celebrate Mother's Day with us at Thunder Road! For all you awesome mom's out there, you get a FREE attraction of your choice! This includes, Go-Karts, Mini Golf, Euro Bungy, or Laser Maze. We can't wait to celebrate with you!
Wylie Park
Wylie Park 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

May (2025)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable