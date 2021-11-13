Share |

Mountain West Beer Fest

Nov 13, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The 4th Annual Mountain West Beer Fest is Saturday, November 13 at The Monument from 1pm- 5pm. Over 200 different craft beers from 50 different local, regional and national breweries. Food, music and of course the largest selection of American Craft Beers to sample you'll find anywhere. VIP Tickets include one hour early entry and lunch. *must be 21 to enter!

Spend the day with industry experts and sampling the fares produced by craft breweries from around the area. The festival features a wide variety of local and regional brews to sample, upscale catering for VIP ticket holders, food trucks and bar games to add to the excitement, all in the heart of downtown Rapid City.

Schedule of Events

12 Noon - Doors / Sampling Opens for VIP Ticket Holders
1pm - Doors / Sampling Opens for General Admission and Non-Sampling Ticket Holders
5pm - Time to Shut ‘Er Down! you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.
 
Must be 21 to attend
Please drink responsibly

Location:   Rushmore Hall inside the Monument in downtown Rapid City
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   800-468-6463
Email:   BEER@THEHOMESLICEGROUP.COM
Website:   https://mountainwestbeerfest.com/

