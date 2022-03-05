Share |

MOUNTAIN WEST WHISKEY FESTIVAL

Mar 5, 2022 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The Mountain West® Whiskey Festival, March 5, 2022 at the Rushmore Hotel in downtown Rapid City, SD.  Spend the evening with industry experts and whiskey connoisseurs alike at the Black Hills premier whiskey experience.  

The festival features a wide variety of different whiskeys, bourbons and scotches to sample, upscale catering and live music, all in the heart of downtown Rapid City.

Ticket Levels:  Non-Sampling | General Admission | VIP | Platinum

TIMES:

4:30pm - Doors open for VIP & Platinum 

5:30pm - Doors open for General Admission & Non-Sampling

8:30pm - Concert in the 445 Martini Lounge (Artist TBA)

9:00pm - open sampling ends 

must be 21 to attend | please drink responsibly


Location:   Rushmore Hotel
Map:   445 Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 343-6161
Email:   WHISKEY@THEHOMESLICEGROUP.COM
Website:   https://mountainwestwhiskeyfestival.com/

