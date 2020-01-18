My Heart Sings So My Spirit May Fly - Rapid City

Jan 18, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

T. Mychael Rambo presents a range of written works from Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and Gwendolyn Brooks to musical compositions from John Coltrane, Billie Holiday, Marvin Gaye and numerous contemporary artists. My Heart Sings … is a blending of music, poetry and storytelling that creates new perspectives, insights and connections between the power of language and the wealth of contributions made by African Americans in the arts. Regional Emmy Award winning actor, vocalist, arts educator and community organizer; T. Mychael Rambo has made an indelible mark here in the Twin Cities performing principle roles at such theaters as: Penumbra, the Guthrie, Ordway Theatre, Illusion Theatre, Mixed Blood, Park Square Theatre, Children’s Theatre, Ten Thousand Things, Theatre Latte Da and Minnesota Opera to name but a few.



Purchase the show + the reception and join us after the performance for a Prosecco and Pops Reception: Prosecco, desserts, and blues and jazz standards by T. Mychael and accompanist Thomas West. Adult tickets including the reception are $34, Students $22.

Fee: $12-$35