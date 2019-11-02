Naja Shriners Show N Sell Holiday Market - Rapid City

Nov 2, 2019 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Come join us at the Rapid City Shrine Club, 4091 Sturgis Road, Rapid City on Nov, 2nd from 9 am till 3 pm for a fun day of shopping with some of our 40 vendors. This will be our 4th Year hosting this event. There will be handcrafted items of all sorts, including jewelry, soaps, woodcrafts, decorated towels, clothing, and so many other items. There will also be several home show vendors, like Scentsy, Tupperware, Park Lane Jewelry, Color Street, LuLa Roe Clothing, Paparrazi, Damsel in Defense, Tastefully Simple, Chalk Conture, Thirty-one, Pampered Chef, Norwex, US Borne Books, and many more.



This event is a fundraiser for the Naja Moonshine Gulch Hillbilly Clan #184. Shriners all over the world have fundraisers in order to help the Shriners Hospital Children. We parade, circus, sell, and campaign for funds and awareness so these children can live a more active life.



Stop by to shop and check out our event center. Talk to some of the Shriners while you shop. The entry to the event is free. There will be door prizes, concession stands, and lots of shopping to complete your pre-holiday shopping needs.



WE SURE HOPE YOU STOP BY. WATCH FOR OUR SIGNS AND LOLA MAE OUR HILLBILLY TRUCK BY THE HWY IN FRONT OF OUR BUILDING.