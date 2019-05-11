Naja Shriners Show n Sell Spring Market

May 11, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Come to the Naja Shrine Center in Rapid for the Naja Shriner’s Show n Sell Spring Market on Saturday May 11th, for 10 till 4 pm. There will be over 40 venders there displaying products they have for sale. We have both hand-made crafted items and Home Show consultants. This is the Naja Shriners Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser. Daughters of the Nile, Ismah Temple #119 will have a concession stand. They will be selling food and drinks for you to enjoy along with a bake sale where you can buy some homemade Easter treats. Admission is free for all to come in and shop. We will have hourly door prizes. So stop by to enjoy a huge shopping experience. Check out our facebook page “Naja Shriners Show n Sell Spring Market “ on Facebook for a listing of our vendors in attendance. Hope to see you there.