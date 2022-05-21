Share |

National Kids to Parks Day

May 21, 2022

National Kids to Parks Day is a nation-wide day of outdoor play organized by National Park Trust (NPT) in cooperation with a host of national collaborators. The South Dakota State Parks join in encouraging children across the country to explore their neighborhood parks and discover the history, nature and adventure right around the corner or just across town.

As part of the Open House Weekend, no entrance fees are required to visit South Dakota State Parks on National Kids to Parks Day.


Location:   Statewide
Phone:   605.223.7660
Email:   ParkInfo@state.sd.us
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/

All Dates:
