NESD Family Violence Prevention Conference - Aberdeen

Oct 20, 2021 - Oct 21, 2021

This years key note speakers including Detective Galbraith and Detective Hendershot. These two real life detectives were the source of inspiration for the series of Unbelievable, they will provide their inside view of the ups and downs, determination, dedication, and lessons learned as they navigated multiple investigations, ultimately bringing Marc O'Leary, a prolific serial rapist to justice.

Jonathan Hatami will speak on his 15 year experience as a prosecutor handling thousands of child physical and sexual abuse cases. He is featured in the Netflix true crime documentary "The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez" released in 2020. This documentary describes the boy's brutal murder and the public trails of his guardians. Hatami will present on building strong cases to provide justice to the most vulnerable victims.

Fee: $50