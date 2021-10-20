NESD Family Violence Prevention Conference - Aberdeen
Oct 20, 2021 - Oct 21, 2021
This years key note speakers including Detective Galbraith and Detective Hendershot. These two real life detectives were the source of inspiration for the series of Unbelievable, they will provide their inside view of the ups and downs, determination, dedication, and lessons learned as they navigated multiple investigations, ultimately bringing Marc O'Leary, a prolific serial rapist to justice.
Jonathan Hatami will speak on his 15 year experience as a prosecutor handling thousands of child physical and sexual abuse cases. He is featured in the Netflix true crime documentary "The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez" released in 2020. This documentary describes the boy's brutal murder and the public trails of his guardians. Hatami will present on building strong cases to provide justice to the most vulnerable victims.
Fee: $50
|Location:
|The DEC Convention Center
|Map:
|720 Lamont St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-7130
|Email:
|nesdfamilyviolenceconference@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://nesdfamilyviolence.com/
All Dates:
Oct 20, 2021 - Oct 21, 2021
This training is designed for professionals working with families experiencing domestic violence, child abuse, sexual abuse and trauma. Participates will hear from nationally known speakers regarding latest research, practical experience, and methods to address all forms of abuse. We will analysis case studies involving sexual assault, strangulation, domestic violence, and child abuse.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.