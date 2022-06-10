Share |

Northern Bull Riding Tour

Jun 10, 2022 6:30 pm

See the live action of the Northern Bull Riding Tour at historic Prairie Village two miles west of Madison, SD on Hwy 34.

Calcutta begins at 6:30pm and Bull Riding at 7:00pm.

Food and drink available on the grounds.

Admission: Adults $12, Ages 6-12 $5 and 5 and Under Free!  Seasons Passes Accepted!

Camping with electricity, 2 shower houses and an RV dump station is available.

 


Location:   Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD-34, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   (800) 693-3644
Website:   https://www.prairievillage.org/

All Dates:
Jun 10, 2022 6:30 pm

