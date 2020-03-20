"One Slight Hitch" - Lead

Mar 20, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

LEAD, SD – The Gold Camp Players at the Historic Homestake Opera House announce their upcoming production of "One Slight Hitch" written by the comedian Lewis Black.



The first surprise about “One Slight Hitch” is that it’s not at all the kind of play you’d expect from a stand-up comedian. This is no compilation of one-liners held together by some weak plot, it’s a solid piece of theatrical writing about a family in comic crisis. With an uncanny resemblance to “The Philadelphia Story” from the 1930s. Plays like this used to be Broadway’s commercial stock in trade.



Join us for a nostalgic treat to watch Mr. Black’s twist on the once-familiar, still-hummable theme of what happens to a seemingly happy, soon-to-be-wed couple when the ne’er-do-well ex-boyfriend of the bride-to-be shows up without warning at the front door of her horrified parents on the morning of her great big wedding.



“One Slight Hitch” is performed by local players from the Northern Black Hills and directed by Phelan Scherer. Show dates are Friday & Saturday, March 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 7 pm and Sunday, March 22 and 29 at 2 pm in the Historic Homestake Opera House Theater located at 313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD.



Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for HHOH members and $5 for young people 17 and under.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at www.homestakeoperahouse.org.



The ticket booth opens one hour prior to performances. Seating is first come, first serve. All proceeds benefit programming and operations at the Historic Homestake Opera House. The building is wheelchair accessible and parking is available in several lots within 3 blocks of the Opera House.



The Historic Homestake Opera House Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning Lead’s Historic Opera House to “The Jewel of the Black Hills” for the enrichment of the community and region to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come.



Support for “One Slight Hitch” is provided by our annual members, the City of Lead, the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation.

For more information, contact the Historic Homestake Opera House office at 605-584-2067 or visit www.homestakeoperahouse.org.

