"One Slight Hitch" - Lead

After careful consideration the Historic Homestake Opera House has decided to move forward with the community theater performances of “One Slight Hitch” March 20, 21, 27, 28 at 7 p.m., and March 22 and 29 at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be limited to 50 attendees per performance and can be purchased in advance on our website homestakeoperahouse.org. Patrons will be seated in every other row. Individuals or families may choose to be seated together and will be seated with a minimum of two empty seats between them and other patrons.

If you feel inclined, join us for an evening out and watch what happens to a seemingly happy, soon-to-be-wed couple when the ne’er-do-well ex-boyfriend of the bride-to-be shows up without warning at the front door of her horrified parents on the morning of her great big wedding. We are sensitive to the awareness surrounding the Coronavirus and respect your right to choose how and when to be out in public. It is our hope anyone experiencing symptoms of illness will be vigilant and not expose others.

While it is crucial that we do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID19, the financial ramifications are daunting. If you purchase tickets and your plans change due to a change in your own health, please consider offering the cost of your ticket as a donation. We are a 501c3 organization, and we’d be happy to email you a receipt for your records, as it may be tax deductible as well. For more information please contact the Historic Homestake Opera House at 605-584-2067.