Open House-Rapid City

May 11, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Prairie Edge and Sioux Trading Post are excited to kick off the summer with an open house on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. This annual event features artists of every kind, refreshments, and special one day in-house only sale, 20% off on all jewelry!

Guests include:

• Kevin Fast Horse Sr. (Lakota beadwork artist)

• Chris Ravenshead (local quillwork artist)

• Kristy from Gravity Jewelry (local jewelry maker)

• Darren Thompson (Native Flute Player)

• Dave Tunge (author)

• Kathy Sigle (local water color artist)

• Allen & Patty Eckman (paper sculptors)

• Jennifer Braig (oil painter)

• Don Farnsworth (wood turner)

• Del Iron Cloud (acrylic painter)

• Ursula LaCroix (local beadwork artist)

All are welcome and we hope to see you all at this exciting event!