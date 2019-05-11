Open House-Rapid City
May 11, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Prairie Edge and Sioux Trading Post are excited to kick off the summer with an open house on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. This annual event features artists of every kind, refreshments, and special one day in-house only sale, 20% off on all jewelry!
Guests include:
• Kevin Fast Horse Sr. (Lakota beadwork artist)
• Chris Ravenshead (local quillwork artist)
• Kristy from Gravity Jewelry (local jewelry maker)
• Darren Thompson (Native Flute Player)
• Dave Tunge (author)
• Kathy Sigle (local water color artist)
• Allen & Patty Eckman (paper sculptors)
• Jennifer Braig (oil painter)
• Don Farnsworth (wood turner)
• Del Iron Cloud (acrylic painter)
• Ursula LaCroix (local beadwork artist)
All are welcome and we hope to see you all at this exciting event!
|Location:
|Prairie Edge & Sioux Trading Post
|Map:
|606 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701-2736
|Phone:
|605-341-7534
|Email:
|info@prairieedge.com
|Website:
|http://606 Main St
All Dates:
