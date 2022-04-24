Organist Gail Archer Performs Polish Music

Apr 24, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Hailed as one this era’s most adventurous interpreters of the classical organ repertoire, leading female organist Gail Archer today announced the release of her 10th album: Cantius (TBR 05.03.22, Meyer Media).

Dedicated to drawing attention to Eastern European composers through ongoing research, performances, and recordings, Archer continues her sonic journey with rarely performed works by six Polish composers of the 19th-21st centuries. Named in honor of St. John Cantius, a popular saint in Poland, the album was rightly recorded on the “Tina Mae” organ (built in 1907 and restored 13 times) at Chicago’s St. John Cantius Church.

Known for enthralling listeners with her musicality, sensitivity, and visceral quality, Archer brings Cantius to life with a 2022 in-person album release tour.