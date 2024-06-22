Share |

Our Place: 15 Years of Onaka, a photography exhibit - Onaka

Jun 22, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024

Our Place: 15 Year of Onaka will be held June 22-23 at the Onaka Community Hall.

The exhibit features more than 75 photos chronicling changes in the small Faulk County town over the last decade and a half.

Originally from Rapid City, now residing in Salt Lake City, Claudia Barondeau Laws has been enamored with Onaka since she was born — her grandparents were residents until their deaths and her mother grew up there. She started making photos in Onaka in 2007, wanting to share the essence of this amazing place with others.

Our Place: 15 Years of Onaka
Onaka Community Hall, downtown Onaka
June 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 23, noon to 4 p.m.
Free


Onaka Community Hall
Main Street, Onaka, SD 57466
605-209-0006
claudialaws@gmail.com

Jun 22, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024

A photography exhibit looking at 15 years of Onaka, South Dakota: people, places and things.

Onaka Community Hall
Onaka Community Hall 57466 Main Street, Onaka, SD 57466

