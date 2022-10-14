Pheasant Coloring Contest Display
Oct 14, 2022 - Oct 31, 2022
Students in the Redfield Elementary School are invited to color a pheasant. All entries are judged and then put on display at local eateries.
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
