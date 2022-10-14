Share |

Pheasant Coloring Contest Display

Oct 14, 2022 - Oct 31, 2022

Students in the Redfield Elementary School are invited to color a pheasant. All entries are judged and then put on display at local eateries.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

