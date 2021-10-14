Share |

Pheasant Phestival Pup Crawl

Oct 14, 2021 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pheasant Phestival is a three-day event held on Malchow Plaza to kick off the non-resident pheasant openers in Aberdeen.  The Pup Crawl is part of the downtown event where dogs and their humans from all over can congregate.  There will be treats for the dogs and hot dogs for the humans.  Visit other dog friendly downtown businesses.  All donations collected during the Pup Crawl will benefit the Aberdeen Area Human Society and the Pet Rescue League. 


Location:   Malchow Plaza
Map:   506 S. Main, Aberdeen SD 57401
Phone:   800-645-3851
Website:   https://visitaberdeensd.com/

