Piano Ponderings with Kathryn Farruggia: The Great Liszt Sonata

Jan 30, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

This program will explore one of the greatest sonatas ever written for the piano, the epic Sonata by Franz Liszt. This is a single-movement work that lasts about 35 minutes. Because of the tremendous difficulty of this Sonata, it is rarely played in live performance. Kathryn will talk about fascinating details of this composition, which is truly a monumental tale of the life of Franz Liszt, and also the tale of everyone’s life. A very rare opportunity to hear this masterpiece live!


Location:   Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W. MAIN ST LEAD, SD 57754
Phone:   (605) 584-2067
Website:   https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/

