Jul 5, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Plains Speaking People brings Homestake Stories, Hank Harris to Opera House Stage



LEAD – Plains Speaking People, a live radio-style show, brings the tradition of storytelling to the stage spotlight. As part of Lead’s Gold Camp Jubilee Days, this show will feature stories about the Homestake Gold Mine told by those who experienced them firsthand. Local musician Hank Harris will play short sets during the show. This night of stories told will be as inspiring as it will be entertaining.



Through sharing our worlds and words, Plains Speaking People will create a night where the performers and audience can celebrate our history, ignite our imagination, and strengthen our community spirit. The event will feature individuals who will share their best 10-minute story that has a connection to Lead and Homestake or its people. The Gold Camp Jubilee show also features musician Hank Harris. Plains Speaking People: An Evening of Homestake Heritage will be held at the Historic Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St, Lead on Friday, July 5 at 6:00 pm. Tickets: Adults $15.



The Historic Homestake Opera House (HHOH) was a visionary architectural and cultural gift to the City of Lead in 1914 from part owner of the Homestake Gold Mine, Phoebe Hearst, who cared deeply about arts, culture, and education for the miners and their families. The facility included a library, theater, indoor pool, and bowling alley. The theater burned in 1984 and sat empty for over a decade. The HHOH has raised and spent more than $4 million in restoration, programs, and operations to date. The HHOH is a contributing landmark in the historic district of Lead, SD, on the National Register of Historic Places, and is a National Landmark of American Music.





Historic Homestake Opera House Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation established in 1998 with the mission of returning the Opera House to productive use for the education and enrichment of the citizens of our community in order to provide educational and cultural opportunities for generations to come.



Fee: $15