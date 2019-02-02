Porter the Horder Book Signing - Rapid City

Feb 2, 2019 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

From the bizarre brains of and Sean Covel (Writer of the books series and Producer of Napoleon Dynamite) and Rebecca Swift (Creator/Illustrator) comes the Porter the Hoarder book series. Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room is a hilarious and original spin on "look and find" picture-books. Porter is a super-fast read that has Bigs (parents, grandparents and siblings) reading with Littles (kiddos aged 3-10) and having a blast. Help Porter find her collections of snotty handkerchiefs, lighting fried lizards, and chewed up bubble gum. Only you can help her find everything and throw it out (...but she's won't be very happy about it)!

Come to Books A Million in Rapid City on February 2 from 10-noon and have your copy signed by the author and illustrator.