Prairie Village Variety Show

Jun 26, 2022 7:00 pm

Enjoy an entertaining show where individual performers and groups showcase their talents.

Admission:  

  • Adults - $6.00
  • Age 6-12 - $2.00
  • Age 5 and under - free
  • Prairie Village season passes honored.

Begins at 7:00pm at the Lawrence Welk Opera House.  

The money raised from this event will go toward the continued preservation and operation of the Opera House.


Location:   Lawrence Welk Opera House
Map:   45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644
Email:   info@prairievillage.org
Website:   https://www.prairievillage.org/

All Dates:
