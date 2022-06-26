Prairie Village Variety Show
Jun 26, 2022 7:00 pm
Enjoy an entertaining show where individual performers and groups showcase their talents.
Admission:
- Adults - $6.00
- Age 6-12 - $2.00
- Age 5 and under - free
- Prairie Village season passes honored.
Begins at 7:00pm at the Lawrence Welk Opera House.
The money raised from this event will go toward the continued preservation and operation of the Opera House.
|Location:
|Lawrence Welk Opera House
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
|Website:
|https://www.prairievillage.org/
All Dates:
