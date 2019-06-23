Share |

Prairie Village Variety Show - Madison

Jun 23, 2019

Groups and individuals showcase their talents. The money raised during this event will go towards the continued preservation and operation of the Opera House.

Admission is $6.00 for adults, $2.00 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

Prairie Village season passes will be honored.


Location:   Lawrence Welk Opera House
Map:   45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644

All Dates:
