Prom Through the Decades (dance) - Sioux Falls

May 10, 2019 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Prom attire is requested but not required for El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club's "Prom Through the Decades" big band dance. The Kickin' Brass Big Band will play a variety of danceable music. A Rumba dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite. com.

Tickets: $14 per person, $7 with student ID.