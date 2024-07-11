Ranching for Profit Workshop - Colman
Jul 11, 2024 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Moody Conservation District is excited to announce that we will be hosting a ranching workshop this summer. This workshop will be helpful for anyone that is managing grass, grazing or simply wants to make their grain operation more profitable. Seating and meals will be limited so be sure to reach out and reserve your seat today.
To learn more or to reserve your seat contact Adam at 605-864-7917 or visit our website at https://www.moodyconservation.com/
|Location:
|Colman Community Center
|Map:
|120 North Main Ave, Colman, SD 57017
|Phone:
|605-864-7917
|Email:
|moodyconservation@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.moodyconservation.com/
All Dates:
