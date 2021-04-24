Rapid City Earth Week Celebration: L. Hunter Lovins Zoom Presentation and Q&A

Apr 24, 2021 9:00 am - 10:30 am

Join a virtual live presentation and discussion by author, sustainability advocate, and co-founder of Rocky Mountain Institute, L. Hunter Lovins. She will be discussing topics from her most recent book, A Finer Future, which is a blueprint for an inspiring regenerative economy that avoids collapse and works for people and the planet. This event is being hosted as part of Rapid City Earth Week Celebration by the City of Rapid City Sustainability Committee and Dakota Rural Action - Black Hills Chapter.



To join, go to www.zoom.com and enter Meeting ID: 897 3343 3233 and Password: 544015.