Rapid City Legal Clinic - Rapid City

Apr 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This clinic, hosted by the ACLU of South Dakota and our local partner, the Black Hills Center for Equality, provides free legal assistance to transgender and gender non-conforming people seeking to change their name or gender on identification documents in South Dakota.

If you or someone you know is interested in attending please share this event or email us at southdakota@aclu.org with any questions.

This legal clinic is graciously supported by our partnering attorney, Kylie Riggins.

Registration is preferred, but not required to attend.

 

Fee: $0.00


Location:   Downtown Library
Map:   610 Quincy St., Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-332-2508
Email:   southdakota@aclu.org
Website:   http://www.aclusd.org/en/events/rapidcity-legal-clinic

All Dates:
Downtown Library
Downtown Library 57701 610 Quincy St., Rapid City, SD 57701

