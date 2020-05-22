Reading & Discussion Series: Sweat - Rapid City

May 22, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Black Hills Community Theatre’s Reading and Discussion Series features readings of plays that BHCT would otherwise be unable to produce, but are still stories that should be shared in our community, followed by an open discussion with a local scholar.

The series closes out with Sweat by Lynn Nottage. Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat in this 2017 Pulitzer Prize Winner. The reading will be followed by an open discussion with Dr. Christy Tidwell of SDSMT.

The reading and discussion series are funded in part by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council. Admission is pay what you will at the door.