Reading & Discussion Series: The Whale - Rapid City

Feb 21, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Black Hills Community Theatre’s Reading and Discussion Series features readings of plays that BHCT would otherwise be unable to produce, but are still stories that should be shared in our community, followed by an open discussion with a local scholar.

The Whale by Samuel D. Hunter is the third reading in the series. Charlie is a six-hundred-pound recluse hiding away in his apartment and slowly eating himself to death. Desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter, he reaches out to her, only to find a viciously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen. Big-hearted and fiercely funny, The Whale tells the story of a man’s last chance at redemption, and of finding beauty in the most unexpected places. The reading will be followed by an open discussion with Dr. Eric Clapham of Black Hills State University, focusing on the intersection of Dr. Clapham’s investigations into free will and the choices made by the characters in the play.

The reading and discussion series are funded in part by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council. Admission is Pay What You Will at the door.