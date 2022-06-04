Red Cloud Indian Art Show

Jun 4, 2022 - Aug 14, 2022

The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School hosts the Art Show for ten weeks each summer. All the artwork is for sale, with the proceeds used to support individual artists as well as the work of The Heritage Center.

Opening Event: Saturday, June 4, beginning at 12p MT

The show will remain active from June 5 through to August 14, 2022. Video Interviews with participating artists discussing their work will be shared on social media outlets and linked to image descriptions in Shop page and Gallery Page.

All visitors are free to visit the gallery and gift shop during The Heritage Center’s regular hours. Tours of Red Cloud’s historic campus are also available.