Riverside Park Days - Flandreau

Aug 7, 2021 - Aug 8, 2021

Riverside Park Days celebrates area talent while taking advantage of one of the city's most prized possessions---its city park. The Flandreau City Park is located on the banks of the Big Sioux River, and its fifteen acres feature ball diamonds, playgrounds, camp sites, picnic shelters, a sportsman's club, and the Japanese Gardens, a dance pavillion constructed in 1919 that has been placed on the National Historical Preservation Society's register.



During Riverside Park Days, the city park is filled with area craft and food vendors, hours of musical entertainment, children's activities sponsored by local organizations, various adult activities, including a homerun derby and softball and bean bag tournaments, and a dance to raise funds for the local fire department. The festival celebrates all there is to love about a small town in the summertime, and we hope you'll join us.