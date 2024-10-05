Riverview Pumpkin Festival’s HAUNTED TRAIL - Canton
Oct 12, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Walk the dark paths where the tormented spirits of our tragic past still roam, searching for peace they never found. Experience the eerie stories and spine-chilling scares around every corner. This event supports Canton High School's FFA and Drama Club, and we need MORE VOLUNTEERS to make it even better. Join us as a scarer or guide and help bring the haunted trail to life!
Last ticket sold at 9 p.m.
Cost:
Age 9 and Older: $10/each
Age 8 and Under: $8/each
$8-10
|Location:
|Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
|Map:
|48392 278th St, Canton, SD 57013
|Phone:
|605-743-0521
|Email:
|info@riverviewtreefarm.com
|Website:
|http://riverviewtreefarm.com
All Dates:
Oct 5, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Oct 12, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dare to brave the Haunted Trail at the Riverview Pumpkin Festival!
