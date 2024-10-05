Riverview Pumpkin Festival’s HAUNTED TRAIL - Canton

Oct 12, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Walk the dark paths where the tormented spirits of our tragic past still roam, searching for peace they never found. Experience the eerie stories and spine-chilling scares around every corner. This event supports Canton High School's FFA and Drama Club, and we need MORE VOLUNTEERS to make it even better. Join us as a scarer or guide and help bring the haunted trail to life!



Last ticket sold at 9 p.m.



Cost:

Age 9 and Older: $10/each

Age 8 and Under: $8/each

