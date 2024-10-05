Riverview Pumpkin Festival’s HAUNTED TRAIL - Canton

Oct 12, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Walk the dark paths where the tormented spirits of our tragic past still roam, searching for peace they never found. Experience the eerie stories and spine-chilling scares around every corner. This event supports Canton High School's FFA and Drama Club, and we need MORE VOLUNTEERS to make it even better. Join us as a scarer or guide and help bring the haunted trail to life!

Last ticket sold at 9 p.m.

Cost:
Age 9 and Older: $10/each
Age 8 and Under: $8/each

 

Fee: $8-10


Location:   Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
Map:   48392 278th St, Canton, SD 57013
Phone:   605-743-0521
Email:   info@riverviewtreefarm.com
Website:   http://riverviewtreefarm.com

All Dates:
Oct 5, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Oct 12, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Dare to brave the Haunted Trail at the Riverview Pumpkin Festival!

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm 48392 48392 278th St, Canton, SD 57013

