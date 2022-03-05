Road 2 Destruction Tour

Mar 5, 2022 7:30 pm

Metalclash.com Present R2D Tour will be the motorsports entertainments epicenter with the nation’s most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS as they invade the Rapid CIty on March 5, 2022. See these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in Racing, Wheelie Contests, and then rock the house with amazing Freestyle Action during the R2D Tour! Plus, meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party including appearances from METALCLASH MONSTER TRUCKS & OTHERS *Monster Truck lineup subject to change without notice.

KART RACING.

SIDE BY SIDE RACING SERIES

FMX MOTOCROSS

LAWN MOWER RACING

FLAT TRACKING RACING SERIES

PLUS, ride in, a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission! (Ride Truck Operations does charge a fee for each person to ride in it).

Event will be indoors.

Loud noises and exhaust fumes should be expected.

Not recommended for children under 2 years of age.

No video camera, or professional extended lens cameras allowed.

Event length approximately 2-3 hours.