Santa's Workshop

Dec 5, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Santa Claus and his Yankton Morning Optimist Club elves invite you to experience Santa's Workshop! Located in Yankton's Dakota Territorial Capitol Replica within Riverside Park, this free family-focused event is a great way to celebrate the festive holiday season with your kids and grandkids.
What to expect:
🎄 Take your photo with Santa (no appointments needed, no photographer on site so bring your own phone/camera!)
🎄 Festive free refreshments
🎄 Holiday craft projects for kids
🎄 Outdoor scavenger hunt at your own pace
🎄 Outdoor Santa's mailbox available all Christmas season
Santa's Workshop will be open:
Saturday, December 4 from 3-7 pm
Sunday, December 5 from 10 am - 2 pm
Saturday, December 11 from 3-7 pm
Sunday, December 12 from 10 am - 2 pm
 
Happy Holidays! We hope to see you there!

Location:   Dakota Territorial Capitol Building Replica
Map:   Levee St, Yankton, SD 57078
Email:   yanktonmorningoptimistclub@gmail.com
Website:   http://optimist.org/

All Dates:
Dec 4, 2021 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Dec 5, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Dec 11, 2021 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Dec 12, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

