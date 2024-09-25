Scripture Study: Women of the New Testament - Yankton
Sep 25, 2024 9:30 am - 11:00 am
The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton is offering an online Scripture Study on Women in the New Testament beginning September 25. Participants may choose between a Wednesday morning group from 9:30-11:00 or a Wednesday evening group from 7:00-8:30. The study is available via Zoom with an option for simultaneous in-person group discussion at the Benedictine Peace Center for Yankton area participants. Facilitated by Sister Mary Jo Polak, the six-week program will include study, sharing insights, and praying together following the example of these women whose lives were touched by Jesus. Registration deadline is September 20; cost is $65. For more information and to register visit https://yanktonbenedictines.org/retreat-center/scripture-study/, email benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org, or call 605-668-6292.
Fee: $65
|Location:
|online via Zoom
|Map:
|1005 W 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|6056686292
|Email:
|benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|https://yanktonbenedictines.org/retreat-center/scripture-study/
All Dates:
Sep 25, 2024 9:30 am - 11:00 am Wednesday mornings (9:30-11:00 AM or Wednesday evenings (7:00-8:30 PM) from September 25-October 30. Register by September 20, 2024
