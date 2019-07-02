SDRA Fourth of July Rodeo - Fort Pierre

Jul 2, 2019 - Jul 4, 2019

The Fort Pierre 4th of July Rodeo is possibly the premier 4th of July rodeo in South Dakota as well as the oldest. It began in the late 1800s when cowboys finished their fall roundups. The parade on the 4th of July is the largest or second largest in the state and features much of Fort Pierre's history. The rodeo is followed by the largest fireworks display in the state.



July 2: slack

July 3: rodeo at 7 pm

July 4: 4K run at 8 am, parade at 10 am, rodeo at 7 pm and large fireworks display in the evening.

Fee: $15