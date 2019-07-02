Share |

SDRA Fourth of July Rodeo - Fort Pierre

Jul 2, 2019 - Jul 4, 2019

The Fort Pierre 4th of July Rodeo is possibly the premier 4th of July rodeo in South Dakota as well as the oldest. It began in the late 1800s when cowboys finished their fall roundups. The parade on the 4th of July is the largest or second largest in the state and features much of Fort Pierre's history. The rodeo is followed by the largest fireworks display in the state.

July 2: slack
July 3: rodeo at 7 pm
July 4: 4K run at 8 am, parade at 10 am, rodeo at 7 pm and large fireworks display in the evening.

Fee: $15


Location:   Stanley County Fairgrounds
Map:   310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-223-7603

All Dates:
Jul 2, 2019 - Jul 4, 2019

Enjoy the action at the oldest 4th of July rodeo in the state. 

Stanley County Fairgrounds
Stanley County Fairgrounds 57532 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Search All Events By Day

July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable