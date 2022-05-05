Share |

See How They Run by Phillip King

May 8, 2022 2:00 pm

See How They Run is set in the idyllic village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England during the 1940s. It's World War II,and the village inhabitants are preparing themselves for the imminent threat of Nazi invasion. Meanwhile, resident spinster, Miss Skillon, becomes convinced that her beloved vicar's actress wife is having an affair and attempts to expose her. Add an escaped German prisoner of war, a handsome actor, the visiting Bishop of Lax, a rotund locum priest and some meddling neighbors and hilarious confusion and mayhem result.

Adult: $20.00
Senior: $15.00
Student: $15.00
Military: $15.00
Member: $15.00

Location:   Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W. Main St Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   (605) 584-2067
Website:   https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/

All Dates:
May 5, 2022 - May 7, 2022 Performance begins at 7:00pm
May 8, 2022 2:00 pm Sunday performance begins at 2:00pm
May 9, 2022 7:00 pm

