Senior Slope Side Day

Mar 17, 2022 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Senior Slope-side Day!

Terry Peak Senior Season Passholders, it’s your lucky day. You are invited to a fun day at Terry Peak, just for you.

Check-in at the Stewart Bar after 9:00 am to receive your Poker Run card and lunch voucher. Ski around the area to complete your poker run card and return to Stewart Bar by 11:30 to play your best poker hand to win! Then sit back and reminisce about your ski days at Terry Peak while enjoying lunch beginning at noon.

You can bring one guest for lunch, and you MUST RSVP by Sunday, 13, 2022. Call 605-584-2165