Shamrock Ball - Sioux Falls

Mar 8, 2019 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on March 8 will be provided by the Bill Gibson Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite. com.

Admission: $14 per person, $7 with student ID.