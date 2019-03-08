Shamrock Ball - Sioux Falls
Mar 8, 2019 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on March 8 will be provided by the Bill Gibson Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.
Admission: $14 per person, $7 with student ID.
|Location:
|El Riad Shrine
|Map:
|510 S Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
|Website:
|http://facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub
All Dates:
Mar 8, 2019 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm Dance lesson starts at 6:45. Dance begins at 7:30.
Dance to the Bill Gibson orchestra.
