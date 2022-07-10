Silver City Social

Jul 10, 2022 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

A Pie and Ice Cream Social at the Silver City Historical School House, including Sloppy Joes, beverages, live music, Silent Auction and more! The Black Hills Volksmarch takes place here on the same day as well! So take a healthy walk in Nature and have a great meal and fun afterwards!

Every dollar spent funds the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department or Silver City Historical Society, one of the only sources of income for both. The Silver City Fire District covers about 40 square miles in the central Black Hills and protects over 150 structures.