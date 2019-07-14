Silver City Social - Silver City

Jul 14, 2019

Pie and ice cream social, sloppy joes, volksmarch and silent auction. Foods, drinks and desserts will be served 8 am-3 pm. Proceeds help the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department.

The Silver City Road is 1.5 miles north of the intersection of US 385 and State Highway 44 W. Whispering Pines Campground is the turn-off landmark.