Snowshoe Hike
Jan 29, 2022 1:00 am - 3:00 am
Location: TBD- On the Mickelson Trail
A great introduction to snowshoes and a chance to see nature at its best. Beginners of any age are welcome to join. Reservations are required, please call 605-584-3896 to save your spot.
Fee for this event: $Trail Daily or Annual
|Location:
|TDB
|Map:
|11361 Nevada Gulch Road Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605.584.3896
|Email:
|MickelsonTrail@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail/
All Dates:
Feb 12, 2022 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Feb 26, 2022 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
