Snowshoe Hike

Feb 12, 2022 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Location: TBD- On the Mickelson Trail

A great introduction to snowshoes and a chance to see nature at its best. Beginners of any age are welcome to join. Reservations are required, please call 605-584-3896 to save your spot.

Fee for this event: $Trail Daily or Annual