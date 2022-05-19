Share |

South Dakota Arts Conference 2022

May 19, 2022 - May 21, 2022

Join us for the biennial statewide gathering of our creative community.  Save the date and watch for information on the keynotes, workshops, panels, creative excursions, performances, and networking opportunities.

The 2022 Arts Conference has something for everyones, whether you're an artists., arts organization, educators, policy maker, or lover of the arts.

You'll want to be part of it!

 


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn
Map:   505 N 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605 252 5979
Email:   info@ArtsSouthDakota.org
Website:   http://artssouthdakota.org

All Dates:
May 19, 2022 - May 21, 2022

Join us for the biennial statewide gathering of our creative community.  Save the date and watch for information on the keynotes, workshops, panels, creative excursions, performances, and networking opportunities. The 2022 Arts Conference has something for everyones, whether you're an artists., arts organization, educators, policy maker, or lover of the arts. You'll want to be part of it!  
Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn
Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn 57701 505 N 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

May (2022)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable