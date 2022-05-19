South Dakota Arts Conference 2022
May 19, 2022 - May 21, 2022
Join us for the biennial statewide gathering of our creative community. Save the date and watch for information on the keynotes, workshops, panels, creative excursions, performances, and networking opportunities.
The 2022 Arts Conference has something for everyones, whether you're an artists., arts organization, educators, policy maker, or lover of the arts.
You'll want to be part of it!
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn
|Map:
|505 N 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605 252 5979
|Email:
|info@ArtsSouthDakota.org
|Website:
|http://artssouthdakota.org
All Dates:
May 19, 2022 - May 21, 2022
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.