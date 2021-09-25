SOUTH DAKOTA ROCK & ROLLERS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

Sep 25, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

All of the 2020 inductees have been invited to join us on September 24-25, 2021 for the rescheduled event!



$35 Reserved Seating and $500 VIP Tables available



SATURDAY 9-25 SCHEDULE:



3:00 PM - Autograph Session

5:00 PM - Event Doors Open

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM - Induction Ceremony

If you have already purchased 2020 reserved seating or VIP tables, they will be honored at the 2021 show.



FRIDAY 9-24 SCHEDULE:

***NEW THIS YEAR: Friday night Youth Battle of the Bands!***

Bands from across the state will compete for a chance to perform on stage at Saturday's induction event and win first, second and third prize.

$20 General Admission (Kids 12 and under are free)

6:00 PM - Event Doors Open

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM - Battle of the Bands



About SDRRMA

The South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association was started in late 2008 to promote and recognize those who’ve made South Dakota’s live music scene what it is. The SDRRMA non-profit board volunteers their time and energy into championing this mission. Learn more about the SDRRMA at sdrrma.com.





Fee: $35 in advance, $40 at the door (VIP Tables available)