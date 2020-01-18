Spayghetti & No Balls - Aberdeen

Jan 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Join the Pet Rescue League for their biggest bash of the year. We want to see you!

Delicious spaghetti dinner, silent auction, bingo, games, and fun for all ages!



Tickets are $20 each which includes entry & meal for 1 adult and 1 child (under 12). Tickets can be purchased online via the event page of our website PetRescueLeague.com\Events or the Facebook event Facebook.com/PetRescueLeague. Tickets can also be purchased at Animal Care Clinic.



Pet Rescue League is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Aberdeen which supports the region through animal fostering/adopting, re-homing assistance, low-cost spay & neutering, pet food bank, and community education.



To donate auction items, game prizes, food, or volunteer time, please message our FB page.

Fee: $20.00 (1 adult/1 child)