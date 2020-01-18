Spayghetti & No Balls - Aberdeen
Jan 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Join the Pet Rescue League for their biggest bash of the year. We want to see you!
Delicious spaghetti dinner, silent auction, bingo, games, and fun for all ages!
Tickets are $20 each which includes entry & meal for 1 adult and 1 child (under 12). Tickets can be purchased online via the event page of our website PetRescueLeague.com\Events or the Facebook event Facebook.com/PetRescueLeague. Tickets can also be purchased at Animal Care Clinic.
Pet Rescue League is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Aberdeen which supports the region through animal fostering/adopting, re-homing assistance, low-cost spay & neutering, pet food bank, and community education.
To donate auction items, game prizes, food, or volunteer time, please message our FB page.
Fee: $20.00 (1 adult/1 child)
|Location:
|Royal Order of Moose Lodges
|Map:
|410 9th Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-228-2984
|Email:
|browncoprl@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://petrescueleague.com
All Dates:
Jan 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Family friendly spaghetti dinner, silent auction, bake sale, games, and more! Supports the Pet Rescue League.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.