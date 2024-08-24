Spiritual Enrichment Program

Aug 24, 2024

Benedictine Peace Center Offers 2024-2025 Spiritual Enrichment Program



The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery’s Peace Center offer this year’s Spiritual Enrichment Program, designed for Christian men and women faced with the challenges of our modern world. It provides an inspiring and empowering guide for everyone struggling with their faith in tumultuous times. The program will meet online one Saturday morning per month, from 9:30 to 11:30 am, from September through April. Those interested are welcome to gather with Sister staff members to share prayer and dialogue on the selected reading.



Guided by Fr. Ronald Rolheiser’s book Wrestling with God: Finding Hope and Meaning in our Daily Struggles to be Human, we will discover new ways to live an authentic faith amid an ever-changing world. The text invites dialogue on topics like Wrestling with Fear, Wrestling with Faith and Doubt, Wrestling with God, and Wrestling for Faith within a Complex Culture. As part of this program, participants are invited to schedule a personal silent retreat, with two overnights, at our Peace Center in Yankton.



The Benedictines who staff the Benedictine Peace Center - Sisters Sharon Ann Haas, Doris Oberembt, Mary Jo Polak, and Jeanne Ranek look forward to gathering with men and women desiring to deepen their faith life by connecting with others with a similar desire. Registration is requested by August 23. Find more information at https://yanktonbenedictines.org/spiritual-enrichment-program/. Register online or contact the Peace Center at benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org or call 605-668-6292.

Fee: $250-400