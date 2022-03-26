Stand Up Comedian: Jason Salmon

Mar 26, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Born during a freak hailstorm in Texas, Jason’s mom sensed early that something was off. Turns out, that something...was Comedy. Jason's mix of colloquial philosophy and absurdist observation have made him a must-see for comedy fans of all ages. His standup has been described as “…like getting the best advice ever from the dumbest guy you know.”

As an actor, improv and sketch comic, Jason found success, but it wasn't until he stepped onto the standup stage that he realized his true calling (and that he could still do those other things). He has since appeared on standup stages across the U.S., on the small screen (in Orange is the New Black and 30 Rock), in a ton of commercials (including Toyota 4Runner: Snakebite and GEICO: Happier than a Witch in a Broom Factory). Most recently he's been featured on Comedy Central.