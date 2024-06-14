Star Party - Rapid CIty

Jun 14, 2024 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Public star parties at the observatory begin in the outdoor classroom with a video presentation regarding the night's topic. After the presentation, the observatory telescope projects to a large screen and outside, members of BHAS will have a variety of telescopes available for the public to view objects in the night sky. Details can be found on the website.



Admission is free to the public. Sponsored by the Black Hills Astronomical Society.



Event may be postponed to the following night due to inclement weather. The decision is generally last minute in hopes the sky will clear. Check our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sdbhas or website https://sdbhas.org/ for a change notice.