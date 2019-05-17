Stars, Strolls and S'mores(Full Moon Walk)-Lake City
Join us for a stroll around Fort Sisseton under the stars and full moon. Learn about night animals and stories of the Fort while enjoying the peacefulness of the night. Sturdy shoes are required for we will be going over some rough terrain.
Afterwards, join us for a campfire and some s'mores and maybe hear a ghost story or two. We will meet by the rodeo grounds. Drive through the campground straight west. Rodeo grounds is just west of the campground, you may park by the rodeo stands.
This event does not have a fee, but a Park Entrance License is required for all vehicles
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
|11907 434th Avenue, Lake City, SD 57247
|605-448-5474
|http://fo-fo.facebook.com/events/fort-sisseton-historic-state-park/stars-strolls-and-smores-full-moon-walk/433454994081129/
All Dates:
